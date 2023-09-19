TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. TKO Group has a one year low of $98.65 and a one year high of $104.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.14.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). TKO Group had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other news, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.53 per share, for a total transaction of $507,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces live events, as well as broadcasts to TV households across approximately 170 countries. Its digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, a streaming service for combat sports. The company is also involved in sports entertainment business, including entertainment on television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms.

