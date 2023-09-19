Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 551.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.05.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.61. 84,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

