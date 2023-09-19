Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 1.6% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,113,000 after acquiring an additional 389,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 133.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 658,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,898,000 after acquiring an additional 376,613 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.72. 193,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,158. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.99. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $234.84.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,888 shares of company stock worth $8,576,247 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

