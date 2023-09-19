Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

VOO traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.21. The stock has a market cap of $325.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

