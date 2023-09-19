Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 1,623 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,671 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $80.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 467,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,552. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.