Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

