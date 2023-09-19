Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 3,001 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 103.7% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

LLY stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $575.50. 649,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,334. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $601.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.56 and its 200-day moving average is $439.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $546.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 976,153 shares of company stock worth $21,080,192,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

