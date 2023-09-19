Toncoin (TON) Trading 43% Higher Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and approximately $57.91 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 43% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00009132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

More information can be found at https://ton.org/.

