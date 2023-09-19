Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Raised to GBX 295 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.47) to GBX 295 ($3.65) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRN. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 371 ($4.60) target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 353.20 ($4.38).

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 266.20 ($3.30) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 248.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 254.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,328.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355.60 ($4.40).

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdome and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

