Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRZ. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on Transat A.T. and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

TSE TRZ opened at C$4.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$5.15. The stock has a market cap of C$12.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$746.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$714.50 million. Research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

