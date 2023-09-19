Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,150 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up about 5.0% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 808.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,803 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,657,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 55,789 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,719,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

