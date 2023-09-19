Tritium DCFC (DCFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 21st. Analysts expect Tritium DCFC to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

DCFC stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Tritium DCFC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the third quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.