Truist Financial Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,911,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

