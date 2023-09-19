Truist Financial Increases Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $123.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $119.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.40.

NYSE RHP opened at $85.03 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $98.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam bought 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

