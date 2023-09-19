Truist Financial Increases Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $123.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $119.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.40.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RHP
Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam bought 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryman Hospitality Properties
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.