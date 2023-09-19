U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

