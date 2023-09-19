U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.01.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.