U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CJS Securities

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

NYSE:USPH traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $95.40. 8,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,149. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.62. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $109,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,394.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $109,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,114 shares of company stock worth $670,049 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,494,000 after purchasing an additional 188,188 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.5% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 461,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $16,636,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

