UBS Group Lowers ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASM International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised ASM International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $341.50.

ASM International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $411.32 on Friday. ASM International has a 1-year low of $206.20 and a 1-year high of $501.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $728.42 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 23.29%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

