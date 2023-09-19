Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.6% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,242,636,000 after acquiring an additional 223,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after buying an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 77.5% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after buying an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.54. The stock had a trading volume of 280,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.44.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.