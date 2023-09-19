United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Increased by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.33 and a 200 day moving average of $178.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

