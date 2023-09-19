United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 815.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,158,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after buying an additional 245,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 241,594 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $217.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $201.65 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,883 shares of company stock worth $4,741,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

