Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on U. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.69.

U stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.41. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,455,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 783,628 shares of company stock valued at $31,445,280. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 77.0% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after buying an additional 88,275 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $3,253,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $2,067,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

