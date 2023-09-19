US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 165,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 479,762 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $49.99.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.