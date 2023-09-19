US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 165,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 479,762 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $49.99.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

