USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on USA Compression Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 123,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 106,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 228.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 102,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 38.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USAC opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 741.00 and a beta of 1.52. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.81.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.