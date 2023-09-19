Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,671 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. 145,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,521. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

