Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 1.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Corning by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 112,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 150,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

