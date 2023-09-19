Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.07. 1,317,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,093,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

