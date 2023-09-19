Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up about 1.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 64,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BTI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

