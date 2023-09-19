Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $37.86. 96,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,177. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $42.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

