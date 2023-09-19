Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. 8,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,704. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.