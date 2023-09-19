Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,145 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. 232,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.