Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 95,456 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,456 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SCHB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. 40,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

