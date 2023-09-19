Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,020 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 161.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after purchasing an additional 480,478 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 212,560 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 67,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,464,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,598. The stock has a market cap of $383.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.27.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.3891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

