Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,640,000 after purchasing an additional 209,499 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 432,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,056,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 396,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 381,194 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,138,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,412. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.76. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

