Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. 2,660,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,764,219. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

