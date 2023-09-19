Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,761,906. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

