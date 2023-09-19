Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Boosted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $281.63. 80,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,212. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

