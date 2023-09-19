Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 394.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

