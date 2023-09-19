Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VAW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.47. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

