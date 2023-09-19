Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

