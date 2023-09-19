Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 55,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $407.22. The company had a trading volume of 497,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,071. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.30 and a 200-day moving average of $392.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.