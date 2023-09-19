Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $406.39. 1,327,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,801. The company has a market cap of $325.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $411.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.21.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.