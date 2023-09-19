Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $21,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.00.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

