Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,646. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $72.62.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

