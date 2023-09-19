Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Increased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.08. 599,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,486. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

