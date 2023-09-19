Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $142.96. The company had a trading volume of 444,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

