Veeco Instruments’ (VECO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $31.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $45,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $44,045.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $45,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $229,251. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

