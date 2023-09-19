vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

About vTv Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

