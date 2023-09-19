vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of VTVT stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.12.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
