W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 7,650 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $211,329.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,262.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $211,329.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,262.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

