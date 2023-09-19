W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for 1.1% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $269.81 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $266.01 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

