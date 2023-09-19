W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

